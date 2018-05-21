Two more suspects have been arrested in the deadly armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State, last month.

The development comes three weeks after the police circulated pictures of four suspects who were captured by closed-circuit camera of the banks that they attacked. At least five banks were raided during the April 5 incident. Seventeen people, including nine police officers, were confirmed killed by the police.

The suspects taken into custody are: Kunle Ogunleye (a.k.a.: Arrow), a native of Kwara State, and Micheal Adikwu, a native of Apa Local Government Area, Benue State.

Mr Ogunleye, 35, was arrested on Sunday in Oro, Kwara State, according to a statement sent to newsmen by PRNigeria, a media relations firm known for its coverage of the security sector.

Mr Adikwu was reportedly dismissed as a police corporal following his arrest in 2012 on alleged criminal offences. He was charged to court in Kwara State for compromising police operations and releasing armed robbery suspects. He reportedly escaped from prison in 2015 and joined armed robbery gangs. It was not immediately clear whether he was found guilty and convicted by the court or whether he escaped from prison while still in remand as his trial was underway.

He was arrested by the police intelligence response team (IRT) in Kwara State two weeks ago, about a week after the police declared him wanted and circulated his picture to the public.

“All suspects arrested among others have confessed” their roles in the Offa carnage,” PRNigeria said. “They are assisting the IRT teams in arresting more of the bank robbers as the police continue the investigation.”