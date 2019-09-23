<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Most wanted suspected internet fraudster, Victor, 30, has been arrested.

He was nabbed in Abuja by the Inspector–General of Police Intelligence Response Squad (IRT)-led by DCP Abba Kyari, for allegedly hacking into the credits cards of Nigerians and foreign nationals.

He was alleged to have stolen N500 million, within the space of five years.

The suspect has been handed over to the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

He was alleged to have succeeded in defrauding his victims using a popular online retail site, Amazon. com, where he allegedly selling books.

A police source said the Imo State born suspect, allegedly designed a payment portal, known as Payoneer, which he linked to his book selling website, Amazon. com, where he was stealing credits cards details and identities of their owner using his Payoneer, payment portal.

The police source said after stealing his victim’s credit cards details, Victor would proceed in buying baby dippers, wipers, wrist watches and other expensive items from another online retail store, Alibaba. com, in China and he would send the purchased items to Ghana, where they would be sold to his waiting buyers.



A source explained that after the items had been sold, Victor would travel to Ghana, retrieve his money from his buyers and send the proceed to Nigeria through a Bureau de Change operator.

The source added that Victor has succeeded in buying two expensive cars, three mansions in Abuja, Cross Rivers State and his home town in Imo State. It was also learned that the suspect, also has a property under construction at Dabo Estate at Life Camp area of Abuja.

He ran into trouble recently when one of his victims alerted the police and the EFCC about the theft of his credit card details and the subsequent withdrawals from his accounts, running into millions of Naira. The IRT was ordered to investigate, arrest and hand over to the EFCC for onward prosecution. It was gathered that the suspect was trailed to one of his mansions in Abuja where he was arrested .

He was said to have confessed during interrogation that he was into internet fraud.

The electrical engineering graduate of the University of a famous University in Nigeria, stated that he became an internet fraudster in 2015, during his National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, in Calabar, Cross Rivers State: ”I learned the internet fraud business in 2015 during my NYSC days in Cross Rivers State. I bought a house worth N60 million from the deal before I relocated to Abuja, where I bought another house for N65 million.”