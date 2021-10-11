Police arrest two vigilantes over killing of ‘motorcycle thief’

The police have arrested two vigilante members for alleged involvement in a mob killing of a suspected motorcycle thief in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested at Kila community and are being interrogated.

Mr Adam said the police responded to a distress call from the community at about 5. p.m. and found the alleged thief in a pool of his own blood after being beaten by a mob.

“On receipt of the information, detectives rushed to the scene and found that the suspect was seriously beaten up by a mob. We rescued and rushed him to Gwaram Cottage Hospital for treatment.

“However, on the same date, the suspect, who is yet to be identified, was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment.

“Two (2) vigilantes, who are suspected to have an idea of what happened, have been invited for interrogation. Investigation is in progress,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the police commissioner in Jigawa, Aliyu Tafida, has directed that the case be transferred to the criminal investigation unit of the police for discreet investigation.