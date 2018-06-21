The police in Lagos have arrested a man, Dominic Nege, for allegedly diverting 143 crates of Trophy beer worth over N10 million.

Mr Nege works as a driver at Rabel Nigeria Limited, a distributor for International Breweries Plc, the manufacturers of Trophy beer.

According to the police, Mr Nege was sent to the Mammy Market in Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, with the products but allegedly moved to an unknown destination and switched off his mobile phone.

The Mitsubishi truck with registration number JJJ- 873-XJ used in conveying the products was also not found, the police said.

The police said Mr Nege’s employer, Jacob Audu, filed a report about the missing truck which led to an investigation and a search for Mr Nege.

The police said their investigation showed that Mr Nege supplied a fake address in the profile he submitted to his employer. Also, the address of his guarantor was fake.

The intelligence component of the Police Command was mobilised to assist the operatives of Federal State Anti-Robbery Squad with necessary information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

On June 11, the suspect was arrested after he has been traced to Makurdi, Benue State, the police said.

After his arrest, the suspect led the policemen to Sangotedo area of Ibeju Lekki where he abandoned the Mitsubushi truck after he disposed off the goods.

Upon interrogation by journalists on Wednesday, Mr Nege said he decided to divert the goods after his employer refused to pay his agreed salary.

“The husband agreed to pay me N45,000 but after I started, the wife told me they can only pay me N35,000 per month. This made me divert the goods.”

When asked what he did with the goods, the suspect said, “I sold off the goods to buyers, I told them the company is doing promo, buy five then get one free. I also sold at the rate of N1,800 per crate.

“Many of them did not pay me immediately, saying they had no money then. I sold 89 crates to one man but he only paid N30,000 as the first payment, then I sold others in six, three and tens.”

He also stated that he used a fake address because “employers will not give you job if you are staying far away from the working place”.

The police said investigation is ongoing and Mr Audu said he is ready to press charges.