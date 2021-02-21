



Two suspected members of a robbery gang that had been terrorizing commuters along Agboju/Alakija, Two/Badagry expressway, Lagos, have been arrested by policemen attached to satellite division.

The suspects, as reliably gathered, were arrested in a hotel around Satellite Town. Information at newsmen’s disposal revealed that members of this gang converged in the hotel between 6pm and 7pm, on any given operation day to strategize on how and when to launch an attack on their victims .

They usually left the hotel about 9pm, when the traffic along that axis would have built up, dispossessing helpless commuters of cash and other valuables. Thereafter, they would leave for the hotel to share their loot and return between 12 midnight and 1am. By this time, trucks would have taken over the ever busy express, leaving private motorists at the mercy of the gang.

However, luck ran against them over the weekend, as residents said to have been monitoring them, alerted policemen attached to Satellite division. The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Oti, was said to have led a team of policemen to the hotel , to effect their arrest. Two of them were apprehended while others managed to escape Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave identities of the suspects as Solomon Ayuba, 26, and Manase David, 20.

Adejobi said “The police operatives had placed the suspects under surveillance for some days before they were eventually arrested. Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol, some cartridges and 2 face masks”.





He further disclosed that two suspected traffic robbers were arrested while attacking a Toyota Sienna bus with plate number AAA 30 AZ, driven by one Apele Mohammed at Olatunji Onimole area of Surulere.

He said: “The suspects: Ismail Abayomi, 24 and Seun Akinbunu, 25, and others at large attacked the bus, broke its side screen and robbed one Atinuke Adisa of her Infinix-8 phone.

“In another development, the operatives attached to the office of the Area Commander, Area ‘E ‘Festac, arrested two suspects with some vandalised rail tracks belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on February 20, 2021, at about 4pm.

“The policemen that were on routine check stopped the vehicle driven by one Victor Akpan, 21, of Ijora area of Lagos and his accomplice, one Adesina Folorunsho, of 36, Biefield Apapa road, and discovered the vandalised rail tracks in the vehicle. They could not give any satisfactory account of the vandalised items but claimed that they got them from some miscreants .

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu ,has ordered that the suspected traffic robbers be taken to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for thorough investigation while the Area Commander, Area ‘E’ Festac , works with his DPOs and intensify efforts to trace the fleeing traffic robbers, as well as carry out thorough investigation on the vandalised rail tracks”, Adejobi stated.