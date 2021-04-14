



The police have arrested and arraigned a trader, Abba Shekarau, in an Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, over a stolen church drum.

The police charged Shekarau, 42, of Dutse Panteka, Abuja, with one count of receiving stolen property.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainant, Ajiboye Kayode of Power Deliverance Ministry, Duste Apo, reported the matter.

He added that on March 13, Aminu Sani stole a blue drum worth N3,000 and sold it to the defendant.





During a police investigation, he said, the said drum was recovered in Mr Shekarau’s possession.

The offence, Stanley said, contravened Sections 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 6 for a hearing.