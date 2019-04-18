<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police have nabbed a top kidnap kingpin and one other in connection with the alleged kidnap of Channel Television staff on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, made available to newsmen said: “In continuation of efforts to rid the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway of kidnapping and other heinous crimes, cracked detectives from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Unit (IRT) and other operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have arrested Mallam Salisu Abubakar, 48, a native of Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State. The man, a self-confessed spiritual father of kidnappers terrorising motorists on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and parts of other north-western and north-central states of the country was arrested on April 16.

“The arrest was following painstaking intelligence and subsequent manhunt, in his hideout, in a forest at Galadimawa village, Kaduna State. The investigation has clearly implicated the suspect for aiding and abetting the commission of several high-profile armed robbery and kidnapping operations in the North West and North Central states of the country.

“The suspect is notorious for providing spiritual guidance and intelligence for kidnappers before and after operations. His arrest, no doubt, will assist police operatives to apprehend several other kidnappers and vicious criminals still at large.

“Similarly, the operatives on April 14, in Abuja, arrested Godwin Ige (a.k.a white ) 28, a native of Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, the fourth member of the gang responsible for the kidnap of Channels TV Staff, Mr. Friday Okeregbe. The operatives recovered from him one Berretta pistol, one locally-made pistol, 11 live ammunition, two live cartridges and one Honda Accord car with registration number KWL 420 GU with which the victim was kidnapped on March 22.” Mba noted

He said while appealing for public support, patience and understanding, the IGP assured that the police and other security agencies would not rest on their oars until our homes and highways were made safe and secure.