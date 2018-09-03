The Police have arrested three suspected kidnappers of a four-year-old boy in Kano metropolis.

DSP Magaji Majiya, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Monday.

Majiya said the suspects were nabbed on Aug. 31, following a report from the father of the boy, one Mustapha Mohammed of Gwauron Dutse quarters in Kano city.

“Mohammed reported to the command that his four year old son, Al-Amin Mustapha, was missing but was later called via cell phone No. 08069777966 and the caller demanded from him a N100,000 ransom before they would release the boy,”he said.

Majiya said on receiving the report, detectives from Anti-kidnapping Squad were mandated by the Police Commissioner, Mr Rabi’u Yusuf, swung into action with a view to rescuing the victim unhurt and arresting perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The suspects apprehended in connection with the crime are: Ibrahim Idris, 19 years of Gwauron Dutse quarters; Khalid Abdulrahman, 24, of Unguwar Dabai quarters and Ahmed Ibrahim Usman, 20 years of Aisami quarters,” he said.

He said the principal suspect, Idris Ibrahim, confessed to masterminding the operation and mentioned others as accomplices arrested in carrying out the heinous operation.

The Police Spokesman said as soon as investigation was completed, the suspects would be charged to court.