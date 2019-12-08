<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects over the death of a 27-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, said the incident occurred at Powerline bus stop in Agbado axis of Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

“Men of Ogun State Police Command on 6th of December 2019 arrested three men in connection with the death of one Azeez Salami, m’ 27yrs, at Powerline bus stop Agbado area of Ogun State,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He named the suspects as Lanre Toriola, aka Weapon, (42); Mustapha Kazeem (17) and Ajani Babatunde (21), adding that they were arrested following a complaint by the father of the deceased, Monsuru Salami.

Oyeyemi said Salami told the police that his son had an altercation with the suspects and one of them who is now on the run, Lanre Toriola, stabbed his son in the chest as a result of which he died on the way to the hospital.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division, CSP Aloko Amodu, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene. The suspects were arrested while the fourth accomplice simply known as Sodiq, a.k.a Sadek, escaped,” the police spokesperson stated.

“Recovered from the suspects are a sharp knife and seven wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. The remains of the deceased have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.” Mr Oyeyemi added.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.