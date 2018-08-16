The Police Command in Anambra state has arrested a 50-year-old man, Nonyelum Okakwu, and two boys in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, for alleged child theft.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar who disclosed this at a news conference at the command’s headquarters, Amawbia near Awka, said the children were aged 16 and 13.

Umar said the suspects were arrested following a tip off while another, Mrs Nkemdilim Okwuosa from Oba community in the state, escaped arrest.

The police commissioner said that four stolen children were rescued from the syndicate.

He said that a complainant, Mr Jude Ebiowu, had reported the disappearance of his three-year-old daughter, Nmachukwu Ebiowu, on July 17 at the Ogbaru police station.

“Police detectives after the disappearance of a three year-old Nmachukwu Ebiowu, a nursery pupil during a graduation ceremony of Light International School, Okoti on July 17, conducted a search and arrested Okakwu and his sons.

“Further investigations revealed that on July 22, Nwaefuru had abducted Chrismidi Udetor and took the victim to his father Nonyelum Okakwu,” he stated.

According to him, police detectives found out that Okakwu usually sent the children who rode on bicycle to steal their victims and he in turn, sent them to Okwuosa.

On the alleged recent killing of two persons by the police in the state, Umar said that he had ordered full-scale investigation into the incidents.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Efechigha Okechukwu and Nonso Onyeme were reportedly killed at Ukpor and Agulu respectively by some policemen.

“The police personnel involved have been arrested, defaulted and are presently undergoing orderly room trial,” he said.

The police commissioner said that the outcome of the findings would be made public.

He gave assurance that justice would be done in the case and commiserated with the families of the victims.