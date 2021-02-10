



The police in Delta State said they have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government area of the state.

The police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Wednesday.

“It is true that three suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the command. We are out for them, it is either the criminals repent or relocate from Delta,” she said.





The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday in Agbarho.

They were alleged to have been involved in the abduction of one Emmanuel Piopio on Sunday on Ekwerhe Road, Agbarho.

The suspects were arrested in Ophori-Agbarho community forest with the help of the army and members of a local vigilante group.

Kidnapping has been on the increase of late in several states in Nigeria.