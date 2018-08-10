The Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command, have arrested three Indian hemp importers and exporters along Benin-Sagamu Expressway with 40 bags of India hemp.

The suspects includes, Frank Osai, 39; Elvis Okuse, 25, and Kelvin Ogagaoghene, 24.

The spokesman for Ogun State Police Command, Adegbola Oyeyemi disclosed that the traffickers were arrested on Wednesday in Ogun State.

Oyeyemi also stated that they did not just recover India hemps from them, but also a truck with registration number KPP 339 XD, saying that on searching the the vehicle, 40 bags of weeds suspected to be Marijuana was recovered and that the suspects were promptly arrested.

He said an intelligent report was received by the command that the suspects used to carry hard drugs such as nicotine, Indian hemp as well as dangerous weapons from Edo State to Lagos State.

According to him, the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, embarked on technical based on investigation and profiling of the suspects which enabled them to intercept them on a truck with registration number KPP 339XD.

On the strength of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, directed the officer in-charge of FSARS, Uba Adams to go after the suspects.

On interrogation, they allegedly confessed that the weeds wemre meant to be delivered to a customer whom they simply identified as Uche in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Iliyasu has ordered a full scale investigation on the activities of the arrested suspects as well as their sponsors.