The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it arrested three herdsmen for allegedly killing one Peter Edem Asuquo, farmer.

The deceased was allegedly stabbed to death in his farm last month at Shelter Afrique Extension Afaha Atai village in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area of the state by the herders.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, mentioned Shehu Ule, Aliyu Umar and Neusa Adamu as the alleged killers.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, gave the order for the arrest of the herders following a report from one Ime Aman Essien.

MacDon said that the CP while sympathizing with the family of the slain farmer had gone a step further to broker a truce between Fulani herdsmen and the deceased family.

“To further enhance peaceful coexistence and prevent any break down of law and order, the Commissioner of Police, on Monday, 2nd December, 2019, held a peace meeting in his office with the following persons in attendance; Ette Idung Etim Edet, who is the Traditional Leader and Head of Afaha Atai, Alhaji Mustapha Gurama, who is the Chairman of the Fulani Community.

“The brother of the deceased, Mr Eyong Edem, was also in attendance, including the Village Council Chairman, Mr Ita Ekpo. Others were members of the Vigilante, the DPO of Shelter Arique Division and other leaders of thought.

“While the CP sympathised with the family of the deceased for the avoidable loss, he implored, and retained therefrom, the assurances of stakeholders present in the meeting to maintain the peace and avoid a breakdown of law and order while also assuring them that the perpetrators will be charged to court immediately.

“He further reiterated his commitment to the protection of lives and property in every part of Akwa Ibom State and warned criminal elements to steer clear of the State forthwith as the Command will leave no stone unturned in clamping down on every form of criminality”, the statement said.