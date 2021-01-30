



Operatives of Ogun State police command have arrested three suspected members of the Eiye confraternity for threatening to kill one Teslim Lateef for refusing to be initiated into their group.

The suspects; Olajide Shittu, 32, Emmanuel Fidelis, 29, and Sunkanmi Ifelodun, 39, were arrested following a report lodged at Ajuwon police station.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said Lateef reported that the three suspects have been threatening to kill him for quite some time now over his refusal to be initiated into the Eiye confraternity despite their persistent appeal to him.

Oyeyemi said, “he stated further that they promised to eliminate him since he has known them to be members of their group so that he will not expose them.





“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ajuwon division SP Andrew Akinseye who has been monitoring the suspects led his men to their hideout where the three suspects were apprehended.

“They have all confessed being members of Eiye cult group and that they were trying to recruit more members into their fold.”

He, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He said, “the CP also warned cultists in the state to make use of the opportunity given to them by the command to renounce their membership of those evil groups before the long arm of the law caught up with them.”