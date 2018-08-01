The Police have arrested three suspected cattle rustlers said to have been terrorising cattle owners and residents in Kwarkwata Village in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The suspects, Yakubu Umar, 30, Idris Mohammed, 28, Mohammed and kadiri, 24, were trailed and apprehended by the detectives attached to the area.

It was learnt that the thieves were arrested for serial cattle rustling in Kwarkwata village and its environs by police operatives.

It was also gathered that the cattle thieves have been operating for the past ten years in the state.

It was also learnt that the suspects confessed under interrogations, to have carried out a series of cattle rustling in various parts of the state.

One of the suspects Umar expressed regrets over his action and begged police to forgive him.

“I think I have made the wrong decision in my life by joining the gang of cattle rustlers. I knew one day the law will catch up with me, I pray that my family members will forgive me, I am ruined, ” he explained.