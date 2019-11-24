<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Osun State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Ige, said on Saturday that three people had been arrested for blocking the Sabo road in Ile Ife during a protest over the vacant stool of Seriki of Hausa community in the town.

Ige stated this during a telephone interview with newsmen in Ile-Ife.

She said that those arrested were the ring leaders of the protest and warned that police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in any part of the state.

Ige, who urged residents of the town to go about their lawful duties without any fear of molestation, said anyone with justifiable grievances should channel such to the appropriate quarters, without breach of public peace.

While speaking with newsmen, the Deputy Chairman of the Hausa community, Sabo, Ile-Ife, Alhaji Malami Nasiri, confirmed the barricade mounted on the road at Sabo, over the vacant Seriki stool.

Nasiri said that people of the community had gone to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday for the installation of some monarchs.

He, however, said that one of the contestants started mobilising people to start the trouble.

Nasiri said that the Ooni immediately sent a former Chairman of Ife East Local Government council, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, to the protesters to halt the uprising.

He, however, said that he was surprised when saw the road being barricaded on Saturday, adding that his call to the Ooni in-Council led to Oba Ogunwusi informing the security agencies to mobilise to Sabo.

Newsmen report that normalcy had since returned to the area.