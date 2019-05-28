<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Sokoto State have arrested one Malam Murtala Mode, a teacher of an Almajiri school in Arkillan Magaji area of the state for allegedly having unlawful and forceful sexual intercourse with six of his pupils.

The suspect in his confessional statement reportedly said it was “destiny”, adding that he did it for money.

Addressing a press conference, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Kaoje said one Barrister Hamza Liman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reported the suspect at Arkilla Police Divisional Headquarter on May 22.

He said the suspect admitted committing the offence.

The CP said the pupils, who were mostly from the neigbouring Zamfara State, said the suspect had turned them into sex machines before the human rights intervention.

He said the pupils would be reunited with their parents after the police completed investigation into the matter.

He urged parents to desist from taking their wards to Almajiri schools outside their areas.

Similarly, the CP said the command has arrested six members of a vigilante group over conspiracy and robbery.

The vigilante, otherwise known as Yan Sakai, were said to have come from Katsina and Zamfara states. They allegedly conspired among themselves, invaded a village called Jegawa village in Kebbe local government area of Sokoto state, killed two men and went away with their properties.

Kaoje said during investigation one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle was recovered.

He said the command also arrested one teenager, Zakariyya Sani of Mabera Jariri area over alleged multiple shops breaking and theft and recovered 20 jerrycans of vegetable oil, one Honda Civic, one tricycle machine, wrappers and N860,500 cash from him.

He said all the suspects would be arraigned before the court of law after investigation.