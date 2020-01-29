<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested seven suspects who allegedly use Point of Sale (POS) machines to extort unsuspecting motorists.

The suspects were arrested after a complaint by one of their victims, that they extorted motorists along LASU-Igando Expressway by claiming to be on contract with Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area in Alimosho Local Government Area.





Suspects were identified as 48-year-old Taiwo Falodun, 48-year-old Mukaila Atanda, 40-year-old Adedire Olaniyi, 26-year-old Chibuzor Eze, 48-year-old Akinseye Alex, 50-year-old Rasak Eko and 46-year-old Aro Dotun.

They reportedly extorted one of their victims of N41,000 for not speeding on the Expressway on Thursday, January 23. Their victim’s vehicle which was impounded after being forced to drive to their hideout along LASU-Igando Expressway, was released on Friday January 24.

When RRS stormed their hideouts, 15 cars and two commercial buses with deflated tyres were recovered.