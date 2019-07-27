<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ekiti State have arrested five persons in connection with the killing of a commercial motorcyclist in Ikere Ekiti.

A police source disclosed to newsmen that pellets from the gunshots fired during the traditional dancing procession ahead of a traditional festival billed for Saturday in the ancient town hit two motorcyclists and killed one of them immediately.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Ikechukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, “When killing like this happened and we know where the shooting allegedly emanated, it is normal for us to make arrest. The offence becomes more severe when you carry prohibited firearms as it was in this case.”

The development came just as the Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, debunked insinuations in some quarters that the shooting was caused by a standoff between his supporters and those of the Ogoga.

Obasoyin said, “The whole town knew where the shooting came from. We are not involved at all. The issue has nothing to do with Olukere and Ogoga. Some people were dancing round the town and shooting when the two persons were shot. We are doing our best as leaders to ward off crisis.

“We are engaging our people on the need to embrace peace. We are happy that the killers have been arrested. I appeal to the police to do their job. They should do a just job. They shouldn’t allow the matter to be swept under the carpet.”