



The police in Enugu State have arrested four suspects for house-breaking in Emene community near Enugu, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, announced this in a statement on Friday, saying that the suspects were arrested between Oct. 10 and Oct.11.

Amaraizu noted that intelligence information enabled the police of the Emene Division of the Command to apprehend the suspects.

He said that the suspects were in the habit of breaking into houses and robbing people of their cell phones, handbags and other household valuables, especially between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“The first two arrested suspects, who gave their names as Daniel Igwe alias Akpo and Chinecherem Bartholomew alias Barto, were promptly nabbed after a hot chase on four of them in which two others escaped.

“But the two fleeing gang members were later nabbed and they gave their names as Christopher Ejiofor and Chukwuebuka Chigbogu.

“They were also identified by their various victims, who are residents of the area, as part of a gang of house burglars disturbing the peace of Emene community,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the operatives recovered an iron rod and other stolen items such as cell phones and numerous household valuables from the suspects.

The police spokesman said that the suspects had been helping the police in their investigations, adding that they would be arraigned after the conclusion of the investigations.