The police have arrested five persons in connection with the shooting and killing of an Okada rider in Ikere Ekiti on Thursday evening.

The Okada man was allegedly hit by bullets during a traditional dancing conducted by the wife of Ogoga of Ikere and the Paramount ruler of the town, Oba Adejimi Adu in preparation for Odun Oba festival slated for today (Saturday).

According to a police source, the traditional dancing procession was conducted amid shooting, which allegedly led to the stray bullets that hit two motorcyclists and one of them died immediately.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“When killing like that happened, once we knew where the shooting allegedly emanated, it is normal for us to make arrest, so it is true.

“The offence becomes more severe when you carried prohibited firearms, as it was in this case. The arrest should be expected”.

When the incident, which caused commotion in the town occurred, people thought it was a fight between Ogoga’s supporters and his rival, the Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin.

But speaking on Friday, Oba Obasoyin denied his involvement in the crisis, saying he and his supporters were never involved in the incident.

The monarch added that he had already spoken to his people to be calm in spite of the highly provocative shooting in the town on Thursday.

“The whole town knew where to he shooting emanated from, we are not involved at all. Some people were dancing round the town and shooting when they shot the dead and the injured man.

“We are doing our best as leaders to ward off crisis. We were engaging our people on the need to embrace peace but some people are jittery.

“The issue has nothing to do with Olukere and Ogoga. We are happy that the killers have been arrested.

“I appeal to the police to do their job. They should do a just job. They shouldn’t allow the matter to be swept under the carpet”.

A member of the Okada riders’ association in the town, Mr. Jide Amos, who was an eyewitness established that the man was killed by stray bullets from the dancers.