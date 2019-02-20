



The Anti-Crime Patrol Team at the Agbor Police Division in Delta State on Tuesday, arrested two suspected vandals identified as Joseph Augustine and Emeka Chukwudi, after they had allegedly vandalized BEDC equipment in the area, among other things.

CPS Fasugba Temitope Olajire, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to newsmen in the area, disclosed that the Police team, which acted on intelligence gathering, recovered the sum of N600,000, vandalized BEDC equipment worth millions of Naira, and parts of long vehicles, saying that the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

CPS Olajire further disclosed that the suspects spon interrogation, confessed to the crime, adding they were currently being detained for further investigation as the Police will intensify search for other members of their gang the suspects mentioned during interrogation.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested around Ime Obi quarters where they were brainstorming and discussing on how their N600,000 loot will be shared among themselves.

Only last weekend, The Police detectives attached to Agbor Police Division arrested six suspected armed robbers who had in the last two months been robbing motorists, especially Motorcycle riders in the Agbor, and its environs.

CPS Olajire, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Agbor Police Division, who confirmed the arrest of the Suspects, gave their names as, Chiedu Ishima,33, Kingsley Lucky, 31, Azuka Eze, 30, Dominic Joseph, 41, Gabriel Williams, 27, and Callistus Nnamdi, 34, adding they have been arraigned in various courts in Agbor.