Police in Enerhen Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday arrested a suspected thief (name unknown) after passing the night inside Sterling Bank’s restroom with the intention of stealing, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the suspect was found inside one of the bank’s restrooms when workers resumed operations on Wednesday.

The suspect was caught and handed over to the police by the staff of the bank.

Sources said, ”The suspect gained entry into the bank restroom during working hours on Tuesday, November 5, with the intention to steal from the bank.

”When it is morning, he was running out from the bank after collecting money left in the canter when the staff of the bank who came to work saw him and alerted others who got a hold of him and handed him over to the police.”

A staff of the bank who craved anonymity said, “The suspects may have entered since yesterday with a motive to steal. Thank God he was caught.”

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the report.

He said, “Yes it is true, the man hid inside the bank with the intention of stealing but he was caught when trying to escape in the morning.