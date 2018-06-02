The Katsina State Police Command says it has succeeded in arresting some suspects who specialise in stealing vehicles in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command DSP Gambo Isah, while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters, said the suspects were arrested with a Honda Civic vehicle valued at N500,000 which belonged to one Suleiman Ismail of Kofar Durbi quarters in the state.

The arrested suspects are Mua Umar of Kukar Babangida village, Jibia LGA and Shamsu Khalifa of Kofar Durbi.

One of the suspects Musa Umar confessed to committing the crime.

He explained that he isn’t into the crime but the death of his wife lured him into it.

According to the police, as the investigation continues the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as it is completed.