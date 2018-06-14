The police in Bayelsa State on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a 33-year-old suspected member of the Peace Corps of Nigeria for alleged illegal possession of a pistol.

Police spokesperson in the state, Asinim Butswat, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenegoa the suspect, Seiyefa Okorie, was arrested by a combined effort of the police and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“In a coordinated raid on criminal hideout at Amarata, Yenagoa, security operatives arrested one Seiyefa Okorie, male 33, a member of the proscribed Peace Corps of Nigeria, and recovered a locally made pistol from the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested fully dressed in Peace Corps T-shirt and was with the proscribed organisation’s identity card.

“The suspect confessed that he peddles drugs and robs innocent persons in Yenagoa and environs. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to continue to provide useful information to the police to ensure a safer Bayelsa.