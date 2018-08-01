The Police Command in Sokoto state says it has arrested 19 suspects for alleged involvement in criminal activities in the state.

The command’s Public Relations’ Officer, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, made the disclosure at a news conference on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Nwawe said the suspects include Dahiru Abubakar, Rabiu Muhammad and Muslim Umar, arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

“The police arrested Bashar Musa, Jamilu Bello, Bilyaminu Yahaya, Samaila Rabiu and Jibrin Zulkifli for allegedly terrorising innocent citizens.

“We also arrested Abubakar Shehu, Mahadi Bello, Masarana Hamza and Ahmed Shehu who are suspected of having carnal knowledge against the order of nature,” she said.

Nwawe said police operatives arrested one Shehu Muhammad and Bello Abdullahi for allegedly being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The police spokesperson said the arrests were in continuation of the police effort at riding the state of criminals and reducing criminality.

She said the state Commissioner of Police Mr Murtala Mani, had ensured coordinated search and surveillance aimed at protecting lives and property in the state.

Nwawe enjoined members of the public to always volunteer useful information that could assist the police to apprehend suspected criminals in the state.