The police have arrested some suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

A spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed this on Monday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested when a team of security operatives stormed the forests in the area near Ore in Ondo State.

The command’s spokesman, however, did not disclose the identities of those arrested.

He said investigations were still ongoing while suspects would be paraded as soon as possible.

Mrs Olakunrin was killed by armed men on Friday last week while travelling along the Benin-Ore Expressway in south-western Nigeria.

Her murder has sparked outrage from individuals and groups across the county, especially from leaders in the south-west region.

Some of those who condemned the killing were former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, who decried the security situation in the country.

But the Presidency has warned against politicising security and called on various leaders across the country to be mindful their language and its potential consequences.

The arrest of the suspects was made public one day after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, gave assurance that Olakunrin’s killers would be apprehended soon.

Mr Adamu had directed the deployment of a team of security operatives from the Force Headquarters in Ondo to work with police command there and ensure that Olakunrin’s killers were arrested and brought to book.

Those deployed in the state included operatives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU).