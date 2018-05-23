The Nigeria Police said on Wednesday that it had arrested 14 suspects linked to the murder of the late Dr Ibrahim Mailafia, a Senior Lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Mailafia was murdered on Nov. 3 while returning to the country after completing his doctorate degree in the United Kingdom.

Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to Operation Absolute Sanity.

He said that Maliafia was murdered on the Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Highway on his way to visit his family in Kano.

Moshood said items recovered from them include two AK47 Rifle, one Baretta pistol fully loaded, five AK 47 Magazines, 60 7.62mm Ammunition and operational vehicles seized from victims at gunpoint.

He said that the suspects, who were arrested Wednesday, confessed to the killing of Mailafia and other crimes on the Niger-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highways.

Moshood also said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.