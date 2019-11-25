<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Kogi has arrested six suspects in connection with the killing of one Mrs Salome Abu, at Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on Nov. 18.

The spokesman for the command, DSP William Aya disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, in Lokoja on Monday.

Aya said that the suspects were brought in on Friday.

Abu, a former councillor and Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was set ablaze on Nov. 18 in her husband’s house at Ochadamu, by hoodlums.

Aya said the police had started interrogating the suspects to ascertain their level of culpability in the death of the woman.

He said that the outcome of the investigation would be made public as soon as it was completed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday directed the police to arrest the killers of Abu with a view to bringing them to justice.