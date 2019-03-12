



The Police have made a breakthrough in its investigation into the killing of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Temitope Olatoye, popularly known as Sugar, in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday.

This was revealed to newsmen by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Leye Oyebade, and Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu.

Oyebade and Olukolu told newsmen that about 18 other persons have been questioned in relation to the killing of Sugar during the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

They said six guns, nine live cartridges, axe, knives and other miscellaneous items have been recovered by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Oyebade said: “We have got a suspect but we can’t reveal all the details.

“I was at the University College Hospital, Ibadan with the Oyo State Commissioner of Police on Saturday.

“The Chief Medical Director of the UCH was also with us.

“From that point, we picked up the investigation.

“I want to assure members of the public that the IGP’s mandate is that no stone should be left unturned in unravelling the cause of the incident.

“But the incident is not directly connected with the elections, going by the venue of the incident and the information we gathered of what happened prior to the incident.”