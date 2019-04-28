<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested the suspected kidnapper and killer of the traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom in Kaduna state, Maiwada Galadima.

The monarch was killed in October last year while he was on his way to his palace after he accompanied Governor Nasir el-Rufai to Kasuwan Magani where he went to commiserate with the community members following the violence that claimed many lives.

The police said the suspect, Abubakar Ibrahim alias Dan Habu, 37 years and a native of Kabam in Igabi local Government Area of Kaduna state confessed to kidnapping and killing the traditional ruler.

A statement in Abuja by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba also stated that the operatives arrested 17 other suspected notorious kidnappers who belong to various gangs and recovered from them, 22 AK 47 riffles, five locally fabricated pistols and a cache of live ammunition.

Mba attributed the success made to the arrest of the “Spiritual Father” of kidnappers and armed bandits operating in the northern part of the country, Mallam Salisu Abubakar.

He said Police detectives attached to Operation Puff Adder, through a series of detailed, intensive and sustained investigative operations, successfully arrested 18 more notorious kidnappers and armed robbers at different times and places across the country.

On how the arrest was made, he said: “The combined team of crack detectives from IRT, TIU and other Operatives, using actionable intelligence obtained from the spiritual god father of the kidnappers and other multiple sources, tactically “smoked out” the kidnappers and armed bandits from their hide-outs in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Katari, Mai Daro and Buruku forests in Kaduna State before they were eventually arrested at different locations and times in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kogi states respectively.”

He said investigations carried out have positively linked the arrested suspects to some of the most heinous crimes committed in kaduna States and its environs in recent times.

“Specifically for example, Abubakar Ibrahim alias Dan Habu, aged 37 years and a native of Kabam in Igabi local Government Area of Kaduna state, who was arrested on the 15th April 2019 at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, confessed to the Kidnapping and gruesome murder of HRH King Agom Adara of Kajuru LGA and many other kidnappings and murders.

“Similarly, the arrested gang members were also indicted by investigations for the kidnap and murder of Mallam Yakubu Usman, 40 years old male of Jere LGA, Kaduna State and many other crimes.”

Mba said the 18 male suspects are currently in Police custody and assisting in the on-going investigations. The suspects are; Johnson Okafor 44 years, native of Anambra State and resident of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State; Shaibu Iliyasu Alias Smally, 20 years native of Rijiana Kaduna Road Abuja; Ishaik Dabo Alias Keke 38 years native of Maraban Jos Igabi LGA of Kaduna State; Mohammed Nasiru 25 year native of Manunfashi LGA of Katsina State; Aminu Haruna 25 years native of Galadimawa Village in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State; Shafiu Alhaji Gudau 25 years native of Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State; Auwalu Hamisu 24 years native of Tashan Fulani village in Manunfashi LGA of Katsina State and Ado Ya’u, 35 years native of Rigoji Village in Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

Others are; Ibrahim Yusuf, 30yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Ibrahim Audu, 22yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Salisu Ajah, 50yrs native of Galadimawa Village Giwa LGA Kaduna State; Nasiru Umaru, 25yrs native of Manumfashi LGA Katsina State; Magaji Abubakar, 27yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Salisu Ali, 18yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Lawal Shadari, 22yrs native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State; Junaidu Lawal, 18yrs native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State and Usman Musa, 43yrs native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State.

He noted that the suspects who belong to different gangs are fairly independent but vicious criminal gangs, adding that their operations are centrally coordinated by their spiritual god father Mallam Salisu Abubakar.

The police noted that efforts are currently being intensified to arrest other gang members still at large, and recover all weapons in the gangs’ armory.

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu while commending his men for the feat, reassured the nation that Force working in concert with other security agencies will not rest on its oars until kidnappings and other violent crimes are subdued, and sanity restored to the land.