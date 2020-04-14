<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday, said it has arrested one Olaniyi Abegunde, over alleged killing of Mrs. Grace Ajibola, an Evangelist with Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Oke Imole, Agbeni, Ibadan, the state capital.

Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, made this declaration while addressing journalists at the Command Headquarter in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olukolu noted that the suspect, who was an errand boy to the victim, hit her with a wooden object, strangulated her and later carted away her Tecno cell phone and her three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards having discovered a huge sum of money about Two Million (N2m) naira in the victim’s bank account when the victim sent him to withdraw money for her via the Automated Teller Machine in one of the new generation bank at Apata Area, Ibadan.

He explained further that as soon as the incident was reported at Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) office, a team of SARS operatives embarked on discreet investigation to fish out the criminal assailant and he was later arrested in his hideout in Akure, Ondo State.

He said, “On 17th March, 2020 at about 1100hrs, one Mrs Grace Ajibola, an Evangelist with Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Oke Imole Agbeni, Ibadan was brutally attacked, robbed and killed in her residence at Oluyole area of Ibadan by one Abegunde Olaniyi.





Olukolu said that the suspect had confessed to the crime and explained in detail how he had already withdrawn a sum of Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (N120, 000) only from the victims bank account before he was arrested.

He added that one Tecno cell phone and two ATM Cards belonging to the victims and the wooden object that the suspect used to hit the victim was recovered.

He maintained that the command has not rested on its oars but has constantly continued to redouble its efforts by carrying out massive deployments of additional manned Police patrol vehicles across the state.

Olukolu, however, called on the people of the state to support the police via community policing based partnership with the Oyo State Police Command through giving credible information that will assist the security agency in curbing the activities of the criminal elements in the state.

The suspect, while speaking with journalists said that he didn’t know what came over him on that fateful day that made him kill the aged woman.

“That day, I was sent to withdrawn money for her with her ATM card, having discovered huge amount of money in her account, I decided to murder her and took possession of the money.”