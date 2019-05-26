<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The police in Anambra State have arrested suspected members of a four-man kidnap gang.

The suspects allegedly wear military uniform to deceive and kidnap unsuspecting members of the public.

Three of them, including a lance corporal in the Nigerian army, were wearing military uniform and vests when they were nabbed by the police on Friday after allegedly abducting one Uchenna Ezeonu in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, the police said.

The suspects, Obasi Peter, Benjamin Nicholas and Ojiegbe Obinna, were arrested alongside three suspected accomplices.

Confirming the arrest, police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the victim was rescued unhurt.

“On the 24th May, 2019, at about 11am, there was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata council area that three persons in military uniforms abducted one Uchenna Ezeonu of Omeke village around Ekwulobia roundabout and whisked him away to unknown destination.

“Following the distress call, Police Operatives attached to operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo-Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded up and arrested inside the bush.

He gave their names as Ojiegbe Obinna (in full military uniform), Obasi Peter and Benjamin Nicholas ‘m’ (all in military vests) as well as Okoye Ugochukwu.

According to the spokesman, preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Ojiegbe Obinna, a lance corporal, serves with the Nigerian Army and was deployed to 101 Special Forces Battalion, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“He was subsequently handed over to Onitsha Military Cantonment for discreet investigation while the remaining two suspects in military vest were discovered to be fake soldiers with their accomplice,” he added.

He assured that the case was being investigated.