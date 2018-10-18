



The Police Command in Kebbi has arrested seven suspected kidnappers, in its renewed efforts to stamp out kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, that the suspects were caught with a gun and cutlasses.

Kabiru said: “The suspects armed themselves with a gun and cutlasses kidnapped their victims on 2nd October, 2018 but the victims were rescued and reunited with their families.”

Kabiru added that two suspected armed robbers were also arrested when they attempted to rob two persons, Umar Muhammad and Usman Umar from Bahagu village of Bagudu Local Government Area of the state.

The police commissioner said the victims were attacked and robbed of their motorcycle worth N120,000 on October 13.

He said: “On the receipt of the reports, the police swung into action and arrested the robbers, all from Bagudu local government area. The case is under investigation.”

Kabiru said the command also succeeded in smashing a syndicate who specialised in stealing mobile phones in the state.

He said: “The suspects and their collaborators were arrested in different parts of the state after they broke a shop in Argungu Local Government Area and stole 58 different handsets.”

He warned all criminally-minded persons in the state to either change their ways or leave the state immediately, adding that the long arm of the law would soon catch up with them.