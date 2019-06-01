<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Police Command said yesterday it arrested seven suspected kidnappers around the Ekiadolor and Egor axis of Benin, the state capital. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state,

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed that operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit arrested the suspects through credible intelligence.

He said the suspects who operated in an Audi 80 car had earlier snatched a little girl of about five years from her father and zoomed off, before they were arrested.

Nwabuzor, however, said that the victim had been rescued and reunited with her parents.

The PPRO stated, “The suspects made statements and confessed to being kidnappers.

‘’Items recovered from the suspects include: two locally made cut-to-size gun, one single barrel gun, 10 live cartridges, one ash colour Audi 80 car and one motor cycle.”

He said they would be prosecuted as soon as investigation was completed