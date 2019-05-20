<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Oyo State on Monday said it had arrested a suspected illegal arms dealer.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Shina Olukolu, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the arrest in Ibadan.

He said that 29 other suspects were also arrested for offences such as kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery among others.

The commissioner said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday at his Ibadan hideout following a distress call to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the command.

He said that 2,750 live cartridges were recovered from the suspect who sold arms and ammunition to armed robbers and kidnapping syndicates terrorising the metropolis and its environs.

“ The cartridges were recovered in an unregistered Toyota Corolla car parked in the area and further investigation is ongoing on the matter,’’ he said.

In a related development, Olukolu said that the command also arrested four suspected members of a notorious gang of armed bandits who invaded Oke Funfun Housing Estate in Ojoo area.

Olukolu said the suspects, who killed 70-year-old Robert Abayomi, a member of the community during the operation, carted away valuable items and money.

He said that the arrest followed discrete investigation conducted by personnel attached to the “Operation Puff Adder”, adding that they had all confessed to the crime.

According to the commissioner, items recovered from the suspects are 20 cell phones, two cutlasses, three knives, one sledge hammer, one wooden gun, two ATM cards, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and foreign currencies among others.

He commended members of the public for giving useful information to the police and pledged the commitment of the command to serving them better.

The police boss also commended the state government for donating two patrol vehicles, 60 bullet proof vests, 20 helmets and 40 units of torchlight to the command for smooth operation of “Operation Puff Adder.’’