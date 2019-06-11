<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a Fulani herdsman, who was allegedly among a team of kidnappers that attempted to kidnap the monarch of Osi town in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba David Olajide.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers allegedly attacked and attempted to abduct the traditional ruler at the Akure Airport Raod, Osi, the spot where a woman, Mrs. Olawumi Adeleye and her stepson were kidnapped on Sunday.

However, it was learnt that the alleged attempt to abduct the monarch was unsuccessful as Oba Olajide was said to have escaped from the scene.

Speaking with our correspondent in the incident, the monarch explained that the kidnapped victims (Mrs Olawumi and her stepson) were released on Tuesday and he took them to the police headquarters, Akure, and on his way back to the community, the kidnappers attacked him but he escaped.

He said, “After the release of the woman, I took her and her son to the police headquarters to hand them over to the police. So, on my coming back, the herdsmen blocked the road with their cows, the same way they kidnapped the woman.

“As I got to the place, I slowed down my car and I saw them coming to attack me but I managed to escape, they hit and damaged my car but through the grace of God I escaped.”

Oba Olajide further stated that one of the hoodlums was later arrested shortly after the attack, saying the suspected kidnapper had been handed over to the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, while confirming the incident, said the suspect was in the police custody.

“We have the suspect with us we are already making efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and investigation has also commenced,” Joseph stated.