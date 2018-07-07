The Police Command in Sokoto State says it has arrested some suspects who have engaged in multiple crimes across the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Among the suspects, Nwawe said, was one Usman Danmaliki, a fraudster that specialised in harassing villagers around Rikina Town and environs of Dange-Shuni Local Government Area of the state.

“Danmaliki arrested the villagers under the pretext of being a land officer and extorted money and other valuables from them,” Nwawe said.

She also said that one Mamuda Hamza was arrested having been found in possession of Police warrant card which he was using in impersonating the police and extorting money from people.

She said the command had also arrested five miscreants known as “Area-Boys” in the state.

The police spokesman said the command had arrested Abdullahi Abubakar and Nura Lawal, who were found in possession of 350 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

She said the suspects would soon be prosecuted.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Murtala Mani, had ensured coordinated search and surveillance aimed at protecting the lives and property of the people of the state.

Nwawe enjoined the people to assist police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of more suspects.