The police in Lagos said they have arrested a computer science graduate who allegedly defrauded Nigerians by operating a fake facebook account of the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

The spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect also used names of other popular clergymen to defraud innocent Nigerians.

According to Elkana, the suspect, one Atanda Yusuf, 27, a graduate of Computer Science from the Ekiti State University, was traced by detectives of the Area D command Mushin, led by the Area Commander, Mr Akinbayo Olasoji, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

He said that the suspect claimed he was into telecommunications business by downloading music and have MTN mobile kits which he used to register sim cards.

“I am also working for Airtel with their registration kit at No 2, Isuti road Igando.

“Everything I am saying is nothing but the truth because there is nothing to hide anymore. I created a Facebook account in Dr Olukoya’s name, which I use to defraud people and I have regretted every bit of my action.

“I also opened a facebook page for Redeemed Christian Church of God and Synagogue Church of All Nations, that is TB Joshua Church. I ask people through Facebook to pay N1, 000 and get N10, 000 after four days.

“It is like Ponzi scheme where you pay N1, 000 and gets N3, 000 and more than 100 people have been paying. I rented a shop at Igando. I rented it for N72, 000. The total sum will be going to about N500, 000. I started late last year, around September or July 2018.

“I had fear in me because I always knew that nothing lasts forever. Initially, I used my Diamond bank account before I got Amos account, which is the one I am using. Since I told them to pay N1, 000 and get N3, 000, so if they pay and once it is four days, I block the person’s number on WhatsApp, they would not be able to reach me anymore.

“ I slammed my WhatsApp number on the Facebook page. Once you click on the page you will see the number and then contact me. I actually regret every bit of my action and I had decided to stop, in fact, I had a feeling that I was about to be caught.

“Nobody lured me into it; I am in it on my own. I did it all alone, no partner.

“Manacy Amos, the man I use his bank account number to transact the illicit business is a colleague from the factory we were working together, which is Okosupreme Natural Resources Limited. We were in the same department.

“We worked as quality control inspector. After Manacy gained admission, I was still working there before the company had an issue, so we shut down. During that period I met him and said a friend of mine is a bricklayer and had issues with his account, that we have not seen any other account to pay money to and he agreed.

“I told him that the bricklayer friend was ready to pay N5, 000 and so he agreed to sell it. He sold his account and gave me his ATM card. That was how I got it,” he confessed to the police

The suspect further confessed that the man of God he used his name most for the scam was Dr Olukoya because he watched his programme so much on television and people would respond faster to his call.

“I kept posting their normal church activities. I developed interest on Dr Olukoya because I loved him so much,” the suspect told the police during interrogation.

Elkana said that the suspect had been on the police wanted list for over three months now, stressing that he was arrested following a tip-off.

He said he would soon be charged to court for fraud.