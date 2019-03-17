



Police in Anambra State have arrested six suspected cultists in Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, a said that the suspected cultists were arrested at Igbariam following an intelligence report.

Mohammed said that the suspects had confessed to being members of Senior Vikings Confraternity Secret Cult (SVC) and exhibits found in their possession include a locally-made single barrel pistol.

He gave the names of the suspects as Uyunwane Ikenna aged 22 years of Enugu Agidi, Mbam Onyeka, aged 21 years of Umdet Onitsha, Omaka Favor aged 23 years of Amasiri, Ebonyi State, Onyeka Osaegbu, aged 23 years of Otolo in Nnewi South LGA of the State.

The PPRO stated that in a separate operation, two other suspects were also arrested

He gave their names as Ezeoke Arinze aged 22 years of Awoda, Nnobi and Onochie Chibuzor aged 23 years of Okija in Ihiala LGA.

He also said that the suspects equally belong to a secret cult group known as Baggars AKA SVC. Both were students of the state’s university, Igbariam campus.

Mohammed said that the case was under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

He, however, urged parents to caution their children against joining cult groups or engaging in any other criminal activities capable of ruining their lives.