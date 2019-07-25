<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested one Enenike, a suspected armed robbery and kidnapping kingpin.

The police said it recovered a locally made pistol, two cartridges and assorted handsets from the suspect.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the suspect was arrested on July 24, at Mgbowo community in Awgu Local Government Area.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder following intelligence information.

“It was gathered that based on intelligence information, police personnel struck in the early hours of Wednesday at Mgbowo community, where they recovered a pistol, two cartridges and assorted handsets believed to have been robbed from victims,’’ he said.

The police spokesman added that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation.

Similarly, the operatives while on stop-and-search duty along Aria-Milliken road in Enugu on July 18, recovered a locally made pistol with 10 live ammunition.

“The pistol and ammunition were concealed inside a big loaf of bread and put inside a polythene bag containing two packets of cabin biscuits hidden inside a tricycle,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, had applauded the efforts of personnel of Operation Puff Adder in the state for the successes recorded so far