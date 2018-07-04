The Police in Kano said it had arrested one suspected armed robber for allegedly stealing a Toyoto car, cash and valuable items worth N3.9 million in Sheka Quarters, Kano.

Spokesman of the command, SP Magaji Majiya, made this known in a statement in Kano on Wednesday.

He stated that on June 19, 2018, the suspect, Mujahid Suleiman of Sheka Quarters, Kano, led his three gang members: Rabiu Sama’ila, Al-Amir and Uwardawa Abo, all of the same address but currently at large, for robbery.

He noted that “all armed with cutlasses and knives, they stormed into three houses located at Sheka Quarters in Kano, where they beat and injured residents of the house and made away with one Toyota Vibe car, cash and other valuable items worth N3.9 million.”

He added that the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned one Abdulaziz now at large as the person who gave them tips on the houses they attacked.

Majiya said a team of investigating officers were working to arrest the fleeing suspects and all their accomplices, recover the exhibit and be charge to court.