Benue State Police Command has apprehended two suspected armed bandits with illegal cache of live ammunition in on their way from Benue to Nassarawa state where they reside.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by men of Operation Zenda in a commercial vehicle during a stop and search operation at a security check point along Makurdi – Gboko highway.

The two suspects whose names were given as Usman Saleh, and Ibrahim Alhaji, are said to be natives of Fulani extraction and they claimed to both reside in Awe, in Nassarawa state, a neighbouring community to Benue.

They were said to have been arrested when they attempted to escape after operatives discovered rounds of live and AK rifle ammunition in their possession.

As soon as they were arrested, operatives of operation Zenda immediately moved the suspects to Makurdi where they are currently facing interrogation.

When contacted on phone, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident however stated that she was yet to get full details about the case.