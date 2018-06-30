Police Command in Sokoto state has arrested suspected “Area-Boys” kingpin, name withheld, who it said had engaged in multiple crimes across the state in past four years.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the arrest of the suspected kingpin and 25 others on Friday in Sokoto.

She said that the suspect, who was arrested on June 21, had been linked to eight different crimes.

Nwawe said the crimes include: criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, cursing hurt and belonging to unlawful groups perpetrating various crimes on the citizens as well as recruiting young people.

The PPRO said the suspect operated a terror group named, Samisa or Falluja, in Hubbare area in Sokoto metropolis.

The spokesman said that he had 17 members who occasionally came out to unleash terror on residents of the state.

She added that the suspect had a rival group, name withheld, at Rinin Tawaye area in Sokoto whose activities she said usually disrupt people’s peace in the area.

In a related development, Nwawe said the command also arrested two suspected drug peddlers with consignment of substances suspected to illicit drugs and Indian hemp at Tamaje area of Sokoto.

She the police also seized 347 pieces of Mayesedine, bottles of banned codeine and many other substances, adding that their accomplices were also apprehended during the raids.

The police spokesperson said the command had commenced manhunt for criminals, adding that the exercise has yielded fruit with the arrest of 46 suspected hoodlums.

She said the arrest include six girls accused of committing various offences across the 23 local government areas in the state, saying that out of the 46 suspected, 26 were presented to the public while others have been taken to courts.