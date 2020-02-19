<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of an Aso Villa official.

Laetitia Dagan was at home at about 11:00 p.m. on Monday when assailants breached her residence and took her life. She was an assistant director handling administrative matters at the Presidential Villa before she was killed, officials said.

Her death sent immediate ripples through the country, intensifying fears about the nation’s worsening insecurity under President Muhammadu Buhari.





The police on Wednesday afternoon said they have taken Edirin Ohonre, a man whose age was not disclosed, into custody in Abuja. He has been accused of playing a role in Ms Dagan’s death with other suspects still at large.

The police said Mr Ohonre has been cooperating with homicide detectives to unravel the motive for the attack and track down fleeing alleged conspirators.

It is unclear where Mr Ohonre was arrested and whether he had contacted a lawyer as of Wednesday evening.