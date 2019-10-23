<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Enugu State have arrested a suspect who specialises in luring unsuspecting victims mostly ladies to hotel to rape and rob them of their valuables.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at Old Park axis of the state by police operatives acting on intelligence information.

He gave the name of the suspect as Anthony Okeke from Amac.

“It was gathered that Anthony Okeke alongside with his cohort has been on the wanted list of the police following intelligence information gathered in regards to their alleged nefarious activities.

“Their nefarious activities included tricking their victims to hotel mostly females and allegedly raping and robbing them after stripping them naked and blindfolding them in the hotel.

“The suspect reveals that they usually get their victims, females from among commercial sex workers and pretend to be going to lodge with them.

“They usually rob them of their phones, force them to reveal their bank details and PIN number and at times rape them too,’’ he said.

According to Amaraizu, the suspect revealed that while in the hote, his cohorts will emerge with sharp dagger from their hideouts in the bathroom and blindfold and strip the victims naked and rob them.

The police spokesman said that the suspect, who is based in Awka, go to Enugu to hunt for victims.

Amaraizu noted that the suspect, who claimed that he was a secondary school dropout, revealed that he joined a cult group during his early days in secondary school and from then, had been exposed to negative tendencies.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman has directed full scale investigation into the incident,’’ he added.