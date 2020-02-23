<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Police Command in Anambra says it has arrested a 38 year-old man suspected to be a serial rapist following an anonymous tip.

Police Public Relations’ Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Sunday in Awka, identified the suspect as Emmanuel Bassey of Abi Local Government Area of (LGA) Cross Rivers.

Mohammed said the suspect, who resides at Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka was arrested for allegedly raping six small boys between the ages of 10 and 14.

According to him , the suspect made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.

“On Feb. 21, at about 3:27p.m., following a tip-off, police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Emmanuel Bassey ‘m’ aged 38 years of Abi LGA of Cross Rivers.





“The suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions,” he said.

Mohammed said the scene of crime was visited by police detectives and the six victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang had ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.

The police spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution thereafter.