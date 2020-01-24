<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 27-year-old man, Abdul Hassan Kadala, who posed as an aide to Senate President Alhmed Lawan to defraud unsuspecting members of the public has been arrested by operatives of the Police attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command.

Bala Ciroma, Commissioner of Police (CP), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Abuja, while parading the suspect at the Command Headquarters on Thursday along with 46 others, said he was arrested at a bank in Gwarinpa while trying to withdraw money sent to his account by a victim as proceed of the crime.

Ciroma said the suspect was arrested on January 17, 2020 following a complaint.

He said the suspect confessed upon interrogation that he fraudulently extorted money from his victims under the guise of assisting them to secure government contracts.

“The total sum of N420,000.00 have been paid into his bank account while exhibit recovered from him include an identity card carrying the National Assembly logo.

“He will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation,” Ciroma said.

While parading other suspects the CP said, “A total of 47 suspects have so far been arrested, nine firearms, 125 ammunition, 74 phones, 10 cutlasses, five pairs of scissors, one Lexus jeep, two long knives and one tricycle were recovered from the suspects.”





In a related development, a suspected serial rapist, Akan Bernard, who was arrested on January 17, 2020 by Police operatives from Durumi Division for attacking and raping his female victims in the bush around Area 3 junction following a complaint, was also paraded.

Police said the suspect who operates mostly at night had confessed to the crime.

Bernard, police said, was arrested after one of his victims on sighting him alerted the Police patrol who immediately swung into action and arrested him.

The CP said investigation was on-going.

He however noted that the core of the command’s mandate was to ensure the security and safety of lives and property in the FCT.

He said, “The FCT Police Command has developed strategic and proactive policing measures to provide adequate security for residents of the Abuja and ensure that the year 2020 is a remarkable one in terms of security.

“It is pertinent to state that the command has drawn a comprehensive plan to include key community stakeholders that will collaborate with it to nip crime in the bud.”

While reassuring members of the public of unflinching commitment to ensure safety of lives and property in the FCT, Ciroma emphasised that the command would continue to review its policing strategy to meet up with the yearnings and aspirations of FCT residents.

The CP appreciated all stakeholders who had been supporting the command in its on-going crime fighting drive, which has continued to yield positive result.