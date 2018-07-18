The Police in Gombe has said it has arrested a five-man syndicate that specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through the sale of fake American Dollar notes in Gombe.

According to a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Obed Mary Malum, the suspects take undue advantage of this period where intending Muslin pilgrims are exchanging their naira notes for the American dollars.

It said, based on credible information, three notorious fraudsters, Sani Abdullahi, 32, of Hotoro, Kano State, Abubakar Ibrahim, 36, and Mustafa Ibrahim, 28 were arrested on July 12, 2018 by operatives of the Police X-Squad with 60 pieces of counterfeit 100 US Dollar notes.

The suspects had defrauded one Umar Isah of Federal Low Cost Gombe of the sum of N240,000 cash.

The police said the modus operandi of the suspects is to promise the victim a lower exchange rate as opposed to the approved official rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The other two suspects, Umar Bello, 41, of Arawa Quarters Gombe and Adamu Abdullahi of Siran Kiwo bye pass Gombe were arrested by operatives of the Police State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the command on July 10, 2019 around Mile three area of Gombe all the way from Lagos in a desperate effort to defraud one Tamin Ahmed Idris of Number 4, Baba Yomi line Agege, Lagos.

The suspects, who enticed Tamin Ahmed to Gombe State to be defrauded, were arrested with two pieces of 100 US dollar notes.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Tairu Olukolu, as advising the people to desist from sourcing or buying their dollar denominated currency needs from unauthorised persons and places, particularly those offered at ridiculous rates as opposed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rates, as it is usually a bait to defraud them.