



The police in Lagos have arrested three suspected traffic robbers along Ikorodu roundabout on Friday.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said the robbers were arrested while trying to rob commuters and were caught with 11 stolen phones.

Aside from the stolen phones, N139, 000 was recovered from the suspects, the police said.

“The combined team of policemen and local Vigilante men on patrol sighted the suspects at the Ikorodu Round About while allegedly robbing innocent commuters and passers by in the area, and were arrested.

The police gave the names of the suspects as Lucky Isibor, Isah Mohammed, and Aminu Abdullah. They are 34, 26 and 21 years old respectively.

“Items recovered from them include eleven (11) phones, One Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand (#139,000), BRT Cowry Card, black bag containing assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp,” the police said.

The Chief Superintendent of Police said during interrogation of the suspects, the police discovered that Lucky Isibor doubles as a receiver to traffic robbers in the area.

Two suspected armed robbers were also arrested at Ladipo Main Market, Five Star, Daleko Area of Mushin.





The police spokesperson said the suspects, Nnamaka Udeh and Obina Onovo, have been terrorising the area.

“The suspects were arrested while the police were responding to a call from the market men, who had been victims of their various operations, at Ladipo market.

“Items recovered from them include one Samsung 57, which is being identified by one of their victims, pairs of shoes, bags containing ATM cards and charms,” the police spokesperson said.

In another operation, police operatives at Ikorodu Division arrested a suspected cultist, Emmanuel James, of Hassan Street, Rofo, Odongunyan, Ikorodu.

Mr Adejobi said the police interrogated the suspect and he confessed to be a member of Aye Confraternity.

“Items recovered from him include one locally-made cut-to-size gun, three (3) live cartridges, one blue berret with Eye Confraternity inscription, two (2) bottles of Six Flower Perfume and assorted charms,” he said.

He added that the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

The police command assured Lagosians of adequate security of lives and property in the state.